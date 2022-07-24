UrduPoint.com

3 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms, illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown.

According to Police spokesman, Gujjar Khan Police arrested Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Shaban and recovered 02 pistols and 30 rounds from their custody.

Similarly, the Patriata Police held the accused Nadeem and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the police teams and said that crackdown would continue against the illegal weapons holders and criminals.

