3 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police teams, in different raids on Wednesday, arrested three accused of possessing illegal weapons.

The Gujar Khan police arrested the accused Mudassar Riaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Kallar Syedan police arrested the accused Abdul Rehman and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his custody.

In another operation, the Taxila police held Muhammad Wali and recovered 200 rounds each of Kalashnikov and 223 bore rifle, and six magazines from his possession.

The superintendent of police Saddar appreciated the performance of the teams, and said that no one would be allowed to possess illegal arms and weapons. He said that strict action would be taken against such people without any discrimination.