UrduPoint.com

3 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

3 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police teams, in different raids on Wednesday, arrested three accused of possessing illegal weapons.

The Gujar Khan police arrested the accused Mudassar Riaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Kallar Syedan police arrested the accused Abdul Rehman and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his custody.

In another operation, the Taxila police held Muhammad Wali and recovered 200 rounds each of Kalashnikov and 223 bore rifle, and six magazines from his possession.

The superintendent of police Saddar appreciated the performance of the teams, and said that no one would be allowed to possess illegal arms and weapons. He said that strict action would be taken against such people without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Gujar Khan Kallar Syedan Taxila Saddar From

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.