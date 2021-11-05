3 held for possessing weapons

The police arrested three arm holders and recovered two pistols of 30 bores and 32 bore revolver from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested three arm holders and recovered two pistols of 30 bores and 32 bore revolver from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Friday.

Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Zain Qureshi and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Chuntra Police held Tauseef and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody while, Westridge along with his team arrested Ismail and recovered 1 revolver 32 bore from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.