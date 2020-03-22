3 held for possessing weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three persons and recovered weapons from their possession here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Pirwadhi police arrested Shah Fahad, Fareed Khan and Dost Muhammad and recovered two pistols, bullets and a dagger from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all and started investigation.