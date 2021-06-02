UrduPoint.com
3 Held For Selling Firecrackers

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:08 PM

3 held for selling firecrackers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three firecracker sellers and recovered huge quantity of fireworks from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi police held 3 firecrackers sellers identified as Tayyab Elahi, Mohammad Javed and Zafar and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

