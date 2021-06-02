3 Held For Selling Firecrackers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three firecracker sellers and recovered huge quantity of fireworks from their possession, informed police spokesman.
Ganjmandi police held 3 firecrackers sellers identified as Tayyab Elahi, Mohammad Javed and Zafar and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.