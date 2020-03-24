3 held for selling surgical face masks on high prices

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Police have arrested three persons who were involved in selling surgical face masks on high prices, police spokesman said here on Tuesday

According to details, in a bid to provide surgical masks on prescribed rates, the Kalar syedan police with the assistance of district administration conducted raids on different medical stores and apprehended three persons selling masks on high prices.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under price control act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against those who were involved in malpractices.