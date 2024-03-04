Open Menu

3 Held For Stealing Coils In Transformers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

3 held for stealing coils in transformers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Tank police have traced a gang of looters allegedly involved in stealing transformers’ coils and recovered six coils and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah, taking notice of the theft and dacoity cases, directed for arrest of the accused.

Following these directions, a team of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station led by DSP City Sharif Ullah Kundi along with SHO Noor Aslam Khan arrested three accused namely Jahangir son of Rasheed, Javed son of Ranjhu and Ehsan son of Gul Nawaz recovering six stolen coils of transformers from them.

Moreover, the police also recovered one Kalashnikov, two guns and 20 cartridges from accused Jehangir. Similalry, One pistol along with 20 cartridges were recovered from Javed.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Tank From

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan