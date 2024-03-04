3 Held For Stealing Coils In Transformers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Tank police have traced a gang of looters allegedly involved in stealing transformers’ coils and recovered six coils and weapons from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah, taking notice of the theft and dacoity cases, directed for arrest of the accused.
Following these directions, a team of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station led by DSP City Sharif Ullah Kundi along with SHO Noor Aslam Khan arrested three accused namely Jahangir son of Rasheed, Javed son of Ranjhu and Ehsan son of Gul Nawaz recovering six stolen coils of transformers from them.
Moreover, the police also recovered one Kalashnikov, two guns and 20 cartridges from accused Jehangir. Similalry, One pistol along with 20 cartridges were recovered from Javed.
