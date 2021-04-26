UrduPoint.com
3 Held For Stealing Electricity

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

3 held for stealing electricity

Three persons have been caught stealing electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons have been caught stealing electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

According to sources, on the report of Sub-Division Officers (SDOs) Gepco, the district police, along with a Gepco team, raided Sahuwala, Boath and Bhabrian-wala areas and caught red-handed Raza Ilyas, Waseen Akhtar and Nouman stealing electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases against them.

