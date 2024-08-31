Open Menu

3 Held For 'stealing' Sports Goods From Shop

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested three suspects for stealing sports goods from a shop here.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Kotwali police station, along with a police team, arrested the accused for stealing sports goods worth Rs. 1.2 million from a sports shop in Sports Market. Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Sports Police Station Market From Million

Recent Stories

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

3 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

16 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

16 hours ago
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

16 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

16 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

17 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan