3 Held For 'stealing' Sports Goods From Shop
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested three suspects for stealing sports goods from a shop here.
According to police spokesperson, SHO Kotwali police station, along with a police team, arrested the accused for stealing sports goods worth Rs. 1.2 million from a sports shop in Sports Market. Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
