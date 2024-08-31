3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested three suspects for stealing sports goods from a shop here.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Kotwali police station, along with a police team, arrested the accused for stealing sports goods worth Rs. 1.2 million from a sports shop in Sports Market. Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.