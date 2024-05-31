3 Held For Suspected Arson On Margalla Hills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Three individuals were arrested on Friday on suspicion of starting a fire in the Margalla Hills.
According to a private news channel, the arrests were made as part of an ongoing operation to contain and extinguish the blaze in Margalla Hills.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, was on-site to review the fire extinguishing efforts, which involve firefighters and helicopters working tirelessly to control the spread of the fire.
"Precautions have been taken to keep the fire confined and prevent it from reaching residential areas," DC said.
The DC said that the arrested suspects are currently being interrogated to determine their involvement.
Additionally, cases have been registered against 15 individuals suspected of starting a fire two days ago. "More arrests are expected in the coming days as we continue our investigation," Memon said.
He urged citizens to help identify those responsible for the fires.
