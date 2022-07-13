3 held for undressing, torturing woman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochni police have arrested three men for allegedly undressing and torturing a woman.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that the accused were identified as Murtaza, Waseem and Ranjha.

He said one Tariq, the husband of victim Rehana, a resident of Chak No 69-RB, had filed an application for registration of a theft case against the accused.

It infuriated the accused, who entered the house of Tariq on July 4, undressed his wife Rehana and took her to a bazaar forcibly and subject her to tortured there.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the other accused.