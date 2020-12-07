UrduPoint.com
3 Held For Violating Renting Laws

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three owners of houses for not providing required information to relevant police station here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Pirwadhi police raided in the area and arrested the owners of houses identified as Nadeem Khan, Naeem Khan and Abdul Raheem on the violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

Police have registered cases separately against them and started investigation.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

