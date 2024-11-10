3 Held For Visa Fraud
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle busted a group of people involved in visa fraud, here on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Maqsood, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Muzamil were arrested in a raid, conducted in Khanewal and Muzaffargarh.
According to the FIA officials, the accused allegedly took Rs. 1,140,000 from a man on the pretext of sending him abroad. However, later they failed to fulfill their commitment and went into hiding when he demanded return of the amount.
