3 held, huge amount of drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in eight different operations, arrested three accused including an Afghan national and recovered over 207 kg of drugs, and 530 intoxicated tablets, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 80 grams of Ice drug and four grams of marijuana from the possession of a Brazil-bound passenger, a resident of Kabul, Afghanistan, going on flight no QR-615.

In another operation conducted at a private courier company office in Islamabad New Airport Society, 596 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Nottingham, England.

In the third operation at Multan Airport, 530 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, a resident of Muzaffargarh.

The spokesman said that in the fourth operation, suspicious material absorbed in books was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a private courier company office on Karachi Mehran Road.

The total weight of the parcel was 12.350 kg, he added.

In an operation near Jamrud Road Takhta Baig Checkpost, 24 kg of marijuana was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Khyber while in another operation near Panjgur Turbat Highway, 80 kg of marijuana was recovered from bushes.

Around 15 kg of crystal heroin concealed in a fuel tank was recovered from an oil tanker intercepted in Turbat, he added.

In the eighth operation, conducted near Gwadar Jiwani, 75 kg of marijuana was seized from an abandoned house.

He said that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were in process.