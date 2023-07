(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested three accused in a murder case.

According to a police spokesman, Bhagtanwala police team conducted a raid and arrested Asif, Nazim and Sabir, who had allegedly killed one Kashif over a minor dispute.

Police have started interrogation of the accused, he added.