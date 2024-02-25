3 held in two different murder charges

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Three suspects wanted in two different murder cases were arrested cases in various parts of Attock on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Bilal and Zubair, both natives of Swabi (KP), allegedly shot dead 22-year-olds identified as Usama Fareed over the honor, in Domail area in the Basal town of Attock on February 10 and escaped.

The spokesman has said that her 22-year-old son, identified as Usama Fareed, contracted a court marriage with Kalsoom, a native of Swabi (KPK), against the will of her family a few months ago.

The police team, after a successful raid on Sunday at the hideout of the suspects, arrested them.

In a separate incident, Hassanabdal Police arrested a nominated accused who stabbed his friend to death over a cockfight dispute.

Police sources said that Najeeb Ullah, an Afghan national, was stabbed to death by his friend, identified as Usama Arif, over a cockfight dispute in the Manoonagar area on February 10 and went underground. Police, after a successful raid at his hideout, arrested the suspect and sent him behind bars.

