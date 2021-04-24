3 held on charges of one wheeling during Ramzan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday held three boys for one-wheeling and also registered cases against them in New Town Police Station under Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

According to police, the arrested were identified as Shahzab, Shahzaib Masih and Rana Shariq Ahmed and their motorbikes have also been confiscated on the violation.

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that one wheeling would not be allowed in the city.

He said one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas.