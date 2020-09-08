UrduPoint.com
3 Held On Corruption Charges

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:24 PM

3 held on corruption charges

Anti Corruption Establishment arrested a clerk and two security guards of UC Urban Phularwan for manipulating salaries of sanitary workers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment arrested a clerk and two security guards of UC Urban Phularwan for manipulating salaries of sanitary workers.

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that complainant Incharge UC no.

24 Urban Area town committee Sajid Ali Rao alleged in his application that clerk Sultan Mehmood of Town Committee and Security guards- Ghulam Hussain and Mudassar Seemab of Union Council Urban Phularwan had manipulated salaries of daily wages sanitary workers and caused a loss of Rs 3 million to national exchequer.

Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach handed over the inquiry to Deputy Director (Investigation) Amjad Tanveer. During interrogation, the accused could not prove their innocence.

On the direction of Regional Director, the Deputy Director (investigation)Tanveer Amjad along with police arrested the three accused andstarted investigation.

