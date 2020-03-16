UrduPoint.com
3 Held On Renting Laws Violation In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:52 PM

The city police have registered cases separately against house owners for not providing required information to the relevant police station here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The city police have registered cases separately against house owners for not providing required information to the relevant police station here on Monday.

As per detail, Airport police raided and arrested were identified as Haroon, Suhail and Ihsan on the violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

