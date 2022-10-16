3 held over ECP code of conduct violation in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar, action against violation of the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was carried out.

DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar said that during the blockade, the Bhikhi police recovered weapons from a suspicious vehicle and three persons were arrested along with weapons.

A case has been registered against the arrested persons. DPO Sheikhupura said that no violation of code of conduct would be tolerated in the bye-election.