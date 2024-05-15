3 held over hundi, illegal currency exchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three people on the charges of running hundi and illegal Currency exchange business, in addition to registering seven cases of power theft and overbilling.

According to official sources, the FIA teams, during crackdown on hundi and illegal currency exchange, arrested three accused in Gulberg area of Faisalabad city. They were identified as Muhammad Arsalan Shaukat, Umar Shaukat, and Abdullah Ashraf. Foreign currency, ATM cards and cell-phones were recovered from their custody.

Meanwhile, the FIA teams held five officials including meter inspector from Jhang, Chak Jhumra and Millat Road Faisalabad and registered cases against them.

The accused were identified as Ghazanfar Ali Cheema, Ali Murtaza, Tanveer Ahmad, Mubashar Cheema and Ghulam Nabi. They were stealing electricity through direct connections, and tampering meters for their petrol pump, and homes. The meters, wires and other material have been taken into custody.

Separately, overbilling was noted on four connections in district Jhang. Over-billing of Rs 49,733 was made on four connections. The teams registered cases against meter inspector and meter reader.