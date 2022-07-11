UrduPoint.com

3 Held Over Illegal Business Of Animal Hides, Spreading Filth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration has launched crackdown against those involved in illegal business of sacrificial animal hides and arrested three accused over placing hides on roads and spreading filth here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair carried out the operation at various parts of the city including walled city area under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and sealed the Godown of animal hides.

The team also demolished furnaces for burning animal trotters and seized goods.

DC Tahir Wattoo said that there was zero tolerance policy to provide pleasant environment to the citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. He said that only registered institutions were given permission for collection of animal hides.

He further said that those involved in putting sacrificial animal remains and hides on city roads will be dealt with iron hands.

