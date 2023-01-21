3 held over illegal gas decanting, loose petrol sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The civil defence teams sealed 10 shops and arrested three shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the Civil Defence Department said here on Saturday that the teams checked various shops and found illegal decanting of gas at four shops and illegal sale of loose petrol at 6 points.

The teams sealed the shops and confiscated their equipment while cases were got registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense Department also issued notices to two industrial units over poor safety arrangements in their factories while further action was under progress, he added.