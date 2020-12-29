3 held over jubilant firing at marriage function

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Sitiana police arrested three persons on charge of resorting to firing in jubilation at a marriage function on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that the police conducted a raid on a wedding ceremony where guests Shahzaib, Shehzad and Fazal were resorting to aerial firing to celebrate the marriage event.

The police arrested all the three accused and sent them behind the bars after registering a case. The police also recovered two pistols and one gun from their possession.