3 Held Over Weapons Display On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:30 PM

3 held over weapons display on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested three persons on the charge of displaying weapons publicly and posting their photos and videos on the social media.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Naveed son of Rafiq, Waseem son of Saleem and Asad son of Nazir, residents of Chak No 61-JB, posted their pictures and video displaying weapons.

The police arrested them after identification, recovered weapons from them and sent them to lock-up.

