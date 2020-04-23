3 held over weapons display on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested three persons on the charge of displaying weapons publicly and posting their photos and videos on the social media.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Naveed son of Rafiq, Waseem son of Saleem and Asad son of Nazir, residents of Chak No 61-JB, posted their pictures and video displaying weapons.

The police arrested them after identification, recovered weapons from them and sent them to lock-up.