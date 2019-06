Police on Friday arrested three persons and recovered 510 bottles of liquor from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Police on Friday arrested three persons and recovered 510 bottles of liquor from them.

According to sources, Ugoki police checked a car near Ugoki Morr and recovered huge quantity of liquor from it.

Those arrested were identified as Hanif, Ajmal and Nadeem. Police have registered a case and started investigation.