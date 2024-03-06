3 Held With Bikes, Narcotics
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Police on Wednesday arrested three men including an alleged bike-lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles and narcotics from them.
According to a press release, issued by the DPO office, a team of City Police Station conducted raids in various areas and arrested three accused Afzal, Asad and Ghulam Nabi and recovered three bikes and 1.3-kg hashish from them.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.
