3 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Police arrested three men and recovered liquor and weapons from them, here on Thursday.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Umair, Zeeshan and Irfan and recovered 10-litre liquor, a rifle 223-bore and a pistol 30-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.