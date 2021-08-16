3 Held With Drugs In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The police Monday arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
According to the police, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested three accused besides recovering 1.160-kg hashish, 30 liters of liquor and a pistol.
The accused were identified as Muhammad Khan, Nasir and Shoukat.
The police registered cases against the accused.