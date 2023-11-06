Open Menu

3 Held With Illegal Arms, Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

3 held with illegal arms, ammunition

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The district police said on Monday to have apprehended three outlaws recovering illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Kirri Khaisour Police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani issued directives to all the police stations to make all-out efforts for eradication of crimes from society.

Following these directives, a police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Kirri Khaisour Police Station SHO, Malik Imran conducted a search and strike operation.

The police, during the operation, checked 30 houses, 40 vehicles and dozens of motorcycles.

During the check, the police arrested Feroz Khan son of Muhammad Khan recovering a 12-bore rifle along with five cartridges from him, Muhammad Aziz son of Ghulam Sarwar recovering a Kalashnikov along with five cartridges from him and Muhammad Sharif son of Haji Ghulam Sarwar with one 7mm rifle along with five cartridges. The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Circle All From

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

2 hours ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

8 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan