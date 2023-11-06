3 held with illegal arms, ammunition

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The district police said on Monday to have apprehended three outlaws recovering illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Kirri Khaisour Police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani issued directives to all the police stations to make all-out efforts for eradication of crimes from society.

Following these directives, a police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Kirri Khaisour Police Station SHO, Malik Imran conducted a search and strike operation.

The police, during the operation, checked 30 houses, 40 vehicles and dozens of motorcycles.

During the check, the police arrested Feroz Khan son of Muhammad Khan recovering a 12-bore rifle along with five cartridges from him, Muhammad Aziz son of Ghulam Sarwar recovering a Kalashnikov along with five cartridges from him and Muhammad Sharif son of Haji Ghulam Sarwar with one 7mm rifle along with five cartridges. The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused.