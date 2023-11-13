3 held with illegal arms, ammunition

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended three outlaws recovering illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during ongoing actions against anti-social elements in the limits of Bandkorai police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani issued directives to all the police stations to take steps for the eradication of crimes from society.

Following these directives, a police team led by Bandkorai police station SHO arrested Muhammad Farooq son of Abdul Ghafoor, and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with four cartridges from him and another accused named Ghulam Shabbir son of Haider with a 30-bore pistol along with three cartridges.

Meanwhile, the same police arrested one Noor Muhammad son of Adam Khan Kundi under the National Action Plan (NAP).

The police arrested separate cases against the arrested accused.