UrduPoint.com

3 Held With Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

3 held with illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Kot Addu police arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons during search operation carried out in different parts of the city, said a police spokesman on Friday.

Accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, SHO PS Kot Addu leading police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road to carry out the combing operation.

A dozen houses were searched and biometric identification of 69 people was checked.

Three pistols and countless bullets were recovered from accused Rizwan, Ishan and Bilal. They were arrested and put behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

5 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

7 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct i ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct in August

10 minutes ago
 Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift p ..

Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift projects

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.