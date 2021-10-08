3 held with illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Kot Addu police arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons during search operation carried out in different parts of the city, said a police spokesman on Friday.

Accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, SHO PS Kot Addu leading police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road to carry out the combing operation.

A dozen houses were searched and biometric identification of 69 people was checked.

Three pistols and countless bullets were recovered from accused Rizwan, Ishan and Bilal. They were arrested and put behind the bars.