3 Held With Liquor:
Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :District police Saturday arrested three persons and recovered liquor from them.
Sources said police teams conducted raids, arrested Awais, Tariq Yaqoob and Luqman and recovered 135 litres of liquor.
Police registered separate cases against the accused.
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.