SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered liquor from the.

Sillanwali police conducted raid and arrested Kafayatullah, Mazhar Iqbal and Khadim Maseeh and recovered 900 liters of liquor from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.