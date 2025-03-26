Open Menu

3 Held With Liquor And Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

3 held with liquor and drugs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered liquor and narcotics from them.

The police said that a team of Abbasnagar police station conducted raid, arrested an accused identified as Baddo and recovered 100-litre liquor from him.

In another action, a police team of Civil Lines police station apprehended two drug-peddlers, identified as Pervaiz and Zahid, and recovered 300-gram ice and 2,000-gram hashish from them.

The police have registered separate cases.

