3 Held With Liquor And Drugs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered liquor and narcotics from them.
The police said that a team of Abbasnagar police station conducted raid, arrested an accused identified as Baddo and recovered 100-litre liquor from him.
In another action, a police team of Civil Lines police station apprehended two drug-peddlers, identified as Pervaiz and Zahid, and recovered 300-gram ice and 2,000-gram hashish from them.
The police have registered separate cases.
