3 Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

3 held with narcotics

The district police have arrested three drug-peddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested three drug-peddlers with narcotics.

According to details, a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements was continuing across the district.

Those arrested during the campaign were identified as Aqib Javed, Abdul Wakeel and Arshad. Police recovered 5kg hashish from the accused.

