3 held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Sahiwal police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said here that a team raided various places and arrested Liaquat Ali, Babir Ali and Falak Sher and recovered 1.100kg hash and 25 litres of liquor from them.

Separate cases were registered.