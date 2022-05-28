3 held with narcotics, weapons

The district police have arrested three persons with narcotics and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested three persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to a spokesman, district police, during the crackdowns in different areas of the district, detained Sikandar, Zameer and Asif with 1.400kg hashish and illicit weapon.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.