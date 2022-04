The police Friday arrested three accused and recovered weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The police Friday arrested three accused and recovered weapons from them.

The police said that police teams conducted raids, arrested Dilawar, Faisal and Umar Farooq and recovered two pistols of 30-bore and a Kalashnikov.

Cases were registered against them.