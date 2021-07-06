3 Hesco officers suspended for involvement in power theft

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities here Tuesday suspended Sub Divisional Officer Kohsar Tahir Habib Abid, Line Superintendent and meter supervisor on account of their alleged involvement in power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities here Tuesday suspended Sub Divisional Officer Kohsar Tahir Habib Abid, Line Superintendent and meter supervisor on account of their alleged involvement in power theft.

According to HESCO spokesman, SDO Kohsar Tahir Habib Abid, LS-1 Ghulam Sarwar and Meter Supervisor Afaq Ahmed were found involved in power theft in an inquiry report submitted to the higher authorities.

On the directives of CEO Hesco Rehan Hameed, GM Hesco Abdul Ahad had conducted a raid in Kohsar area on June 29 and detected four illegal tube well power connections and ordered inquiry of the power theft.

On receiving the inquiry report, Hesco authorities on Tuesday suspended SDO, LS-1 and a Meter Supervisor of Kohsar Sub Division for their involvement in the power theft.

The CEO Rehan Hameed has warned that strict departmental action would be initiated against Hesco employees involved in power theft and services of such employees could be terminated.