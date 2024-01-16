Open Menu

3 Hospitalized Due To Suffocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:20 PM

3 hospitalized due to suffocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Three people were hospitalized due to suffocation from fire oven in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that family members of Suleman resident of Gulshan-e-Ali Town Malkhanwala Road lighted fire oven to beat cold but its smoke caused suffocation.

As a result, three people including Salman (14), his mother Nazia Bibi (50) and cousin Shazia (18) started dilapidated condition and Rescue 1122 shifted them to DHQ Hospital after providing first aid, he added.

