UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Hospitals Allowed For Experimental Use Of Convalescent Plasma

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:58 PM

3 hospitals allowed for experimental use of Convalescent Plasma

Sindh Health Department Thursday allowed three hospitals/institutes for the experimental use of Convalescent Plasma for Passive Immunization for Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department Thursday allowed three hospitals/institutes for the experimental use of Convalescent Plasma for Passive Immunization for Covid-19.

The hospitals included Dr.

Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi; Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad; and National Institute of Blood Diseases, Karachi, according to a notification here.

A team of experts including physician/ Infectious Diseases Specialist, Intensivist/ICU Specialist, consultant Hematologist/ Transfusion Specialist and Representative of Sindh Blood TransfusionAuthority (SBTA) would supervise the hospitals/ institutes for the experimental use ofthe Convalescent Plasma for Passive Immunization Therapy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Blood

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

31 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

46 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

UK 'past peak' of coronavirus outbreak: Prime Mini ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.