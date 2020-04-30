3 hospitals allowed for experimental use of Convalescent Plasma

Sindh Health Department Thursday allowed three hospitals/institutes for the experimental use of Convalescent Plasma for Passive Immunization for Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department Thursday allowed three hospitals/institutes for the experimental use of Convalescent Plasma for Passive Immunization for Covid-19.

The hospitals included Dr.

Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi; Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad; and National Institute of Blood Diseases, Karachi, according to a notification here.

A team of experts including physician/ Infectious Diseases Specialist, Intensivist/ICU Specialist, consultant Hematologist/ Transfusion Specialist and Representative of Sindh Blood TransfusionAuthority (SBTA) would supervise the hospitals/ institutes for the experimental use ofthe Convalescent Plasma for Passive Immunization Therapy.