UrduPoint.com

3 Hospitals Sealed Over Selling Substandard Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

3 hospitals sealed over selling substandard medicines

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Amir Butt on Saturday sealed three local hospitals over illegal medical practitioners and using spurious medicines.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, the AC, along with healthcare commission team and drug inspector concerned raided various areas of tehsil Pattoki and sealed Noor Hospital, Bushra Rafiq Hospital and other besides issuing warnings to two medical stores.

The AC said that action would be taken against quacks as well as medical stores for selling substandard medicines.

Related Topics

Pattoki Fayyaz Ahmed

Recent Stories

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

2 minutes ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

54 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

1 hour ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

1 hour ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest f ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest fire should become a non-bailab ..

2 hours ago
 PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: ..

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.