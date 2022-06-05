UrduPoint.com

3 Hotels Sealed For Selling Substandard Food

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority on Sunday launched a crackdown across the city to check, if any, substandard food being provided at any food center.

According to PFA spokesman in Jampur, the authority special task team along with officials of District administration checked Mezaan hotel situated at Kachehri Chowk and found it involved in selling substandard meal to citizens, sealing it right away.

Moreover, the PFA team after the raid sealed Alyas Chaska hotel on the evidence of substandard burgers being sold to customers.

PFA officials on that occasion said that hotels which were playing with the health of citizens by providing unhygienic food would be sealed immediately, as no comprise over health issues will be tolerated.

