3 Housing Colonies Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three housing colonies for nonpayment of FDA dues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three housing colonies for nonpayment of FDA dues.

FDA spokesman said on Monday that Tech Town, Khiyaban-e-Green and Gulshan-e-Haram Housing Scheme of Chak No.

222-RB were chronic defaulters of FDA and their developers were repeatedly requested to deposit FDA dues but they did not pay any heed.

Therefore, Estate Officer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya along with enforcement team sealed premises ofthese colonies and warned their developers to avoid from sale of any plot in it until its dues weredeposited.

