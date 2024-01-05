Open Menu

3 Hurt, House Damaged In Rawalpindi Gas Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) At least three family members suffered serious injuries after a gas explosion that partially damaged the house in Rawat a small town located outside Rawalpindi city on early Friday morning.

A private news channel reported that the incident took place in a house located in Rawat, as a result, three persons were injured.

The police called a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team to assess the nature of the explosion and damages.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment while rescue teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

