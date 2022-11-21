UrduPoint.com

3 Hurt In Sargodha Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Daman Mohaar Adda in the jurisdiction of Noushehra police station, here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Bashir (45) of Daman Mohaar Soan Valley area was heading somewhere on his motorcycle along with Nazir and Umar.

When they reached near Mohaar Adda, their bike hit a speeding car. As a result, they all sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 staffers shifted them to nearest hospital for treatment.

