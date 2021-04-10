UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Illegal Agents Held At Passport Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

3 illegal agents held at passport office

The police arrested three illegal agents outside the Regional Passport Office at Jail Road on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ):The police arrested three illegal agents outside the Regional Passport Office at Jail Road on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested Aftab, Adil and Atif, who were busy in extorting money from people on the pretext of getting them passports issued on urgent basis.

The police also recovered bank receipts, passports and other documents from them. A case was also registered.

Related Topics

Police Jail Road Bank Money From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

1 hour ago

Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth te ..

33 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Support Ukraine's NATO Membersh ..

33 minutes ago

Govt completing revolutionary public welfare proje ..

44 minutes ago

Motorway police returns precious belongings to own ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.