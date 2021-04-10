3 illegal agents held at passport office

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ):The police arrested three illegal agents outside the Regional Passport Office at Jail Road on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested Aftab, Adil and Atif, who were busy in extorting money from people on the pretext of getting them passports issued on urgent basis.

The police also recovered bank receipts, passports and other documents from them. A case was also registered.