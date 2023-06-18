UrduPoint.com

3 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

3 illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 03 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police held islam and recovered 01 pistol of 09 mm from his possession.

Similarly, Airport police nabbed Rafiq and recovered 01 pistol of30 bore from his custody. Saddar Barooni police while conducting the operation, Amir was arrested and 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

