3 illegal colonies demolished in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has demolished boundary walls, offices and other constructions of three illegal housing colonies in different parts of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has demolished boundary walls, offices and other constructions of three illegal housing colonies in different parts of Faisalabad.

FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that FDA enforcement team on the special direction of Director General FDA Sohail Khawaja took action against illegal colonies--Dasona Green in chak No.

242-RB, Ashfaq Town and Azafi Abadi of Chak No.253-RB and demolished their advertising and sales offices along with boundary walls and other constructions.

FDA warned the developers of illegal housing schemes to get approval first and then startsale of plots, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.